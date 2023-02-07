Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Boosted by William Blair

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.54. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.50 EPS.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
Shares of GWW opened at $674.28 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.62 and its 200-day moving average is $559.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
