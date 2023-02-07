Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

