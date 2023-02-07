Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Qorvo worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 54.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Qorvo by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

