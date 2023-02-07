Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 574 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 2.9 %

Watsco Increases Dividend

NYSE:WSO opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.61%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

