Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $155,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

