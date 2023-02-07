Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $20,978,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

