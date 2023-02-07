Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

DGX opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

