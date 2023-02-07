Rally (RLY) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and $23.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,027,282 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

