Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

