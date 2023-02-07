Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rayonier worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 300.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Rayonier by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

