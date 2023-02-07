Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Murphy USA (MUSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2023 – Murphy USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Murphy USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

1/23/2023 – Murphy USA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2023 – Murphy USA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2022 – Murphy USA is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Murphy USA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $259.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 256.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

