Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

