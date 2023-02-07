Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $780.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

