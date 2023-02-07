Regional Management (RM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $755,392.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,817 shares of company stock worth $2,942,089. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

