Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

