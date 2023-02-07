Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

