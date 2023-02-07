Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

