Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $181.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.