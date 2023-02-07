Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SouthState (SSB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB):

2/1/2023 – SouthState had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – SouthState had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – SouthState was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – SouthState had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – SouthState had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $96.00.

SouthState Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SouthState

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

