Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.77. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDXX opened at $485.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

