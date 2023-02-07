Research Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $83.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $85.00. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $82.99 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Markel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
