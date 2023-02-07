Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PM opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.