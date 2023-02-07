Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

