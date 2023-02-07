Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $1.16 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

