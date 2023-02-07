Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 125 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

