Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 697 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

