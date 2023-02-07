Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

