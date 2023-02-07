Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clikia and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 2 2 4 0 2.25

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $450.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 22.15% 41.53% 15.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Clikia and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.92 billion 8.49 $396.92 million $10.98 38.88

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

