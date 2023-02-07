Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

