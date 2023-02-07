Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE RBA opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.