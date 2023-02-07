Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of Robert Half International worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

