Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,481 shares of company stock worth $3,904,823. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $52,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

