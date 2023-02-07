Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 10th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 100.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

