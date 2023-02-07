Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $430.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.