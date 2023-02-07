Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.76.

SAIA stock opened at $293.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

