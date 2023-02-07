Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.