Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

