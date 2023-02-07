Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 331 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $226.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

