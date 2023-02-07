Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,806,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

