Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $230.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average of $181.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.