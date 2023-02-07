Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

