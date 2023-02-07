Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $61,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $67,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.