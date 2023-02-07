Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 208,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.