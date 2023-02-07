Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 69,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.