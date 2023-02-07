Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 760.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

