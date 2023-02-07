Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.