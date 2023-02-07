Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

