Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,240 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,544,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 675,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,101 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 168,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

