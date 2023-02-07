Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of F opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

