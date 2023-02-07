Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

