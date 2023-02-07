Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

